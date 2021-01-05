CAF Champions League: Agyemang-Badu doubts Kotoko can qualify

Asante Kotoko will be hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has said Asante Kotoko have a slim chance of qualifying to the next stage of the CAF Champions League having lost in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko will be hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they play Al Hilal at the Hilal Sports Stadium in Omdurman on Wednesday, January 6.



Agyemang Badu, who is a former player of the Porcupine Warriors, thinks it will be very difficult for them to progress after a poor performance in the first leg.



“I watched their game against Al Hilal; one of the worst games I think I have watched. “I have to be truthful because I am a fan of Asante Kotoko and it will take a miracle for us to qualify tomorrow. I am praying for them though I’m not too optimistic that the team can qualify,” he said in an interview with 3Sports.

Badu added that the current management of the club will need time to succeed and should also consider beefing up the squad with quality players.



“They need time, the management is doing well but I think we need to go outside to go get some quality players to add to the team we have now so that they can start getting the result we all want.”