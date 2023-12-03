CAF Champions League: Al Ahly held in Tanzania by Young Africans as Medeama close gap in Group D

Yanaga vs Al Ahly

A late strike from Pacome Zouzoua ensured Young Africans held African champions Al Ahly at home in the CAF Champions League Group D clash.

The Egyptians were on the brink of another win in their group after Percy Tau gave them an 86th-minute lead.



However, Zouzoua denied the visitors victory, leaving Al Ahly top with four points while Medeama shares the second place in Group D with CD Beloizdad after the 2-1 win in Kumasi against the Algerians.



Al Ahly will next host CD Beloizdad in an all-North African affair while Medeama welcome Young Africans in Kumasi.

The Ghanaian champions are chasing one of the spots for the quarter-final of the competition.



The Mauve and Yellow have been impressive in the CAF Champions League, having eliminated Remo Stars and AC Horoya in the early stages.



The last time a team from Ghana won a continental championship was in 2004 when Hearts of Oak beat Kotoko to win the CAF Confederation Cup.