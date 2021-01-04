CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko arrives in Ethiopia enroute to Sudan ahead of Al Hilal clash

Asante Kotoko SC squad

Asante Kotoko has touched down in Addis Ababa as they embark on their journey to Sudan ahead of their CAF Champions League second leg game against Al Hilal.

The team left the shores of Ghana on Sunday, January 3, 2021, via Ethiopia Airlines.



The team arrived in Addis Ababa on Sunday night where they spent the night and will continue their journey to Omdurman.



The Porcupine Warriors traveled with a squad of 22 players to face the Sudanese giants.



The team will hold its first training session later today.



As per the rules governing the competition, Asante Kotoko will train at the match venue on Tuesday ahead of the game on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Asante Kotoko must overturn the 1-0 defeat at home in this game in order to have any chance of progressing to the group stage.



