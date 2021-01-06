CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko is ready for Al Hilal - PRO

Asante Kotoko SC

The Acting Communications Director for Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Sekyere has said that the team is confident of overturning the results against Al Hilal in the first round of the CAF Champions League.

Asante Kotoko lost the first leg at home by a lone goal and are on the brink of elimination should they fail to beat the Sudanese in their own backyard.



David Obeng Sekyere said the morale in camp is high and the players are prepared for the game.



“We thank Ghanaians for their support and prayers and we are pleading with them to continue supporting us to lift the flag of Ghana high."

"The players are well prepared for the game. We are getting good reception here in Sudan so far. We are sleeping in a nice hotel here in Sudan”.



“On the game on Wednesday, management is doing it all it can to motivate the players ahead of the game and hopefully Asante Kotoko can cause an upset. Any monetary arrangement is between the players and management hence we should focus on the game at hand. Playing for Kotoko alone is enough motivation for the players to give their 100 percent on Wednesday against Al Hilal,” he concluded.