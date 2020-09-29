CAF Champions League: Charles Taylor wants Kotoko to augment squad with Anabila, others

Abdul Latif Anabila is on the wish list of Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu

Former Asante Kotoko SC forward, Charles Taylor, has implored the management to add Justice Blay, Abdul Latif Anabila, and Appiah McCarty to their ranks as they prepare for their African campaign.

Asante Kotoko was chosen by the Ghana Football Association to represent Ghana in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League after the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League was truncated due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



After the club confirmed to the GFA that they have accepted the nomination to play in the CAF Champions League, the club has been urged by fans, legends, and past management members for the club to add new players to their ranks.



The latest to have joined the conversation is Charles Taylor who joined Asante Kotoko after winning the CAF Champions League and the Super Cup with the Phobians.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Light FM, Taylor said: "Kotoko needs to beef up their squad if they want to go far in the CAF Champions League especially the full-backs. They should sign a sharp left back to create competition for Imoro Ibrahim."



"Kotoko doesn't have a problem at the goalkeeping department because they have equally good goalkeepers. But they need new faces to strengthen the midfield and it would be good if they can sign Justice Blay, Latif Anabila, and Appiah McCarty," he concluded.