CAF Champions League: Fatawu Hamidu, Theophilus Anobah ruled out of Young Africans clash

Medeama SC will have to negotiate for points against Young Africans in the CAF Champions League third group game without the influential duo of Fatawu Abdul Hamidu and Theophilus Anobah.

The pair are missing the highly competitive clash on Friday, December 8, 2023, due to an injury they are currently nursing.



The Yellow and Mauve will host the Tanzanian giants at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



Medeama are aiming for their second consecutive win in the CAF elite competition when they take on Yanga, who are also determined to snatch victory after going two games without a win in Group D.

The Ghanaian champions recovered from their early setback against Al Ahly to beat CR Belouizdad last week. A win against the Algerian club will push them further on the table.



Hamidu and Anobaah were not involved in last week's match against Belouizdad because of their respective injuries and also won't be available to face Yanga this Friday.