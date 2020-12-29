CAF Champions League: Highlights- Asante Kotoko 0-1 Al Hilal

The return leg is scheduled for Oumdurman on January 5, 2021

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko lost to Sudanese side Al Hilal at home in the first leg of the first round of the CAF Champions League.

Al Hilal secured an important away win at the Accra Sports Stadium against the Porcupine Warriors in a game they failed to impress.



Kotoko made first real incursion with Christopher Nettey forcing a good save from Abu-Eshrein on eight minutes with a looping cross-cum-shot.



Hilal’s first chance fell to Mohammed Yussif, who with the goal at his mercy, shot wide from close range then Ibrahim Imoro's powerful long-range free-kick flashed off target.



Hilal were unlucky not to score the first goal in the 39th minute as Kotoko defender Wahab Adams reacted quickly to block a goal-bound effort by Waleed Bekhet from inside the box.



Few minutes after the break, Hilal goalkeeper Abu-Eshrein produced a diving save to prevent Kotoko from taking the lead through William Opoku's header.

Hilal got the breakthrough goal in the 77th minute with Bongoga scoring with a cool finish following a fine pass by Mohammed Ouattara.



Naby Keita was presented with an equalising opportunity on 85 minutes but the Guinean failed to keep his header on target.



