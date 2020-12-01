CAF Champions League: Kotoko to make request for 20,000 fans to watch FC Nouadhibou game

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko Communications Director Moses Antwi-Benefo has disclosed that his side will petition the Sports Ministry to allow the fans to attend their CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg against FC Nouadibou at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors secured a good result away in Mauritania against FC Nouadibou as the game ended 1-1 in the first leg.



“We are going to write to the government through the Sports Ministry to allow to us admit fans to the stadium”, Moses Antwi-Benefo told Happy FM.



“When we went to Mauritania, we inquired from them how the fans were at the stadium to watch the game and they indicated that the country laws allow fans to attend the games. CAF also granted them the permission based on the COVID-19 protocols in the country. So we will plead with the government to allow us to admit about 20,000 fans to the Accra Sports Stadium”

He also touched on the team’s decision to move its home games in the Premier League to Tamale.



“We have written to the GFA to allow us to play our home games at the Tamale Sports Stadium. We intend to honour only our Premier League games in Tamale. If the FA accepts our plea it will help bring back the love and also boost commercial activities in the region”.