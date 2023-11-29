CAF Champions League: Medeama SC focused on qualifying for knockout stage despite defeat to Ahly – Tetteh Zutah

Medeama kicked off their group stage campaign over the weekend in a 3-0 defeat to Al Ahly

The Administrative Manager for Medeama SC, Joseph Tetteh Zutah has indicated that the club remains motivated to qualify for the knockout stage of the CAF Champions League this season.

The Ghanaian champions kicked off their group stage campaign over the weekend in a 3-0 defeat to Al Ahly.



Ahead of the second group game against CR Belouizdad, Joseph Tetteh says the team must do everything to secure a win.



In an interview with Citi Sports, he said the focus remains to advance to the knockout stage of the CAF Champions League.



“All in all, I can say the players have gotten the first experience from the game against Al-Ahly, so going into the next game against CR Belouizdad, I am of the view that, now there are certain mistakes they committed that won’t be repeated.

“If we really want to qualify out of the group then we have to beat CR Belouizdad at all cost and the players are aware of that.



“The focus is to try as much as possible to qualify out of the group, we know it will not be easy task, but we hope to do that,” Joseph Tetteh Zutah said.



He continued, “Fortunately for us we are playing two games at home against Belouizdad and Yanga SC here and if we able to win all two games, we have 6points and then we will see how we can pick results from other centers.”



The game between Medeama SC and CR Belouizdad is scheduled to be played on Friday, December 1, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.