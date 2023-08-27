CAF Champions League: Medeama coach gives injury update ahead of Remo Stars clash

Medeama coach Evans Adotey

Medeama coach Evans Adotey says his team is fit to face Remo Stars in the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round at the Remo Stars Stadium.

The Ghana Premier League champions go into the game with a narrow win in the first leg played a week ago at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The team landed in Ikenne on Saturday to prepare ahead of the second leg encounter.



Speaking at the pre-match conference, Medeama head coach Evans Adotey indicated there are no injury concerns in camp.



"We have minor injuries and it is only the physiotherapist who can come out bodily and confirm one or two players are not ready for the game".



"But on my side all the 22 players are fit and ready for tomorrow's game".

"They are all fully fit and ready ahead of the game".



Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede says his team is targeting a resounding victory over Medeama in the CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg clash on Sunday at the Remo Stars Stadium.



“We are rounding up today, we are conducting our last training session,” the young tactician said



“You could see how lively the guys are in training for we know we are working towards getting three points.



"We are working towards getting qualified for the next round of the competition.”