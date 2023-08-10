CAF Champions League: Medeama will beat Remo Stars – New Zimbabwean striker declares

Medeama SC players | File photo

Medeama Sporting Club new signing, Kudakwashe Mahachi has expressed optimism about the chances of the team in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

Speaking to the media team of his new club, the Zimbabwean attacker said he has confidence that the current squad of the Ghana Premier League side will beat Remo Stars in the first leg of the upcoming tie.



“Yeah we have got a good team. I have been watching them train. We have got a good squad with quality players.



"I’m sure everyone who is going to be playing on that day is going to give their best because it’s the first game for the Champions League so we need to win the game. I know we have a good team with good coaches so I’m saying we are going to win this game,” Kudakwashe Mahachi said.

Medeama SC will take on Remo Stars FC in a two-legged encounter in the CAF Champions League preliminary round this month.



The first leg will be played in Ghana on Sunday, August 20.