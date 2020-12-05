CAF Champions League: Preview of Kotoko v FC Nouadhibou

Kotoko will play Nouadhibou on today

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko are set to play host to FC Nouadhibou on Saturday afternoon in a crucial encounter in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League record holders are drawn against the Mauritania Champions with both teams fighting for progression to the next phase of the elite continental inter-club competition.



In the first of the two-legged tie staged in Mauritania last weekend, the Porcupine Warriors almost run away with a win but for a controversial penalty kick that was awarded the home team.



Even with that, Asante Kotoko still goes into the second leg with an advantage from the away goal rule on the back of that 1-1 draw.



Later today, both teams will have it all to play for in the second leg with the task in front of FC Nouadhibou a bit tougher because they need to score by all means to have the slightest chance of advancing to the next stage.



Ahead of the encounter, the Asante Kotoko team has had the chance to prepare well and fortunately saw a game in the Ghana Premier League postponed to ensure they concentrate on the CAF Champions League.



For the Mauritanians, they held mini camping in Senegal before arriving at the Kotoka International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

They have had the chance to train and looks ready to get going at the Accra Sports Stadium this afternoon.



Match venue and kick-off time:



The game will be staged at the Accra Sports Stadium and is scheduled to kick-off at 15:00GMT.



Predicted scoreline:



Although the bookmakers are predicting a tough encounter, the footballghana.com analysts are predicting a win by a 2-goal margin for Asante Kotoko against FC Nouadhibou today.