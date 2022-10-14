CAF Confed Cup: Afriyie Barnieh leads 20-man Hearts of Oak squad for Real Bamako clash

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

Hearts of Oak interim coach, David Ocloo has named 20 players for Sunday's crucial game against AS Real Bamako in Accra, including Black Stars attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

The Ghanaian FA Cup champions were thrashed 3-0 in the first leg in Bamako and are looking to make amends at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The squad also includes experienced duo Gladson Awako and Samuel Inkoom as well as captain Fatawu Mohammed and his deputy Mohammed Alhassan.



Konadu Yiadom and Junior Kaaba, who both joined before the season began, are in, while Eric Ofori Antwi has been dropped.



The goalkeeper was in goal for the first leg. On Sunday, either Richard Attah or Richmond Ayi could take his place.



Below is the 20-man squad for the clash.

Afriyie Barnieh



Salifu Mohammed



Konadu Yiadom



Dennis Korsah



Seidu Suraj

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr



Gideon Asante



Samuel Inkoom



Gladson Awako



Robert Addo Sowah

Richard Attah



Richmond Ayi



Fatawu Mohammed



Rashid Okine



Caleb Amankwaa

Mohammed Alhassan



Kaaba Junior



Enock Asubonteng



Prince Nana Kwesi Darmang



Isaac Mensah