CAF Confed Cup: Afriyie Barnieh leads 20-man Hearts of Oak squad for Real Bamako clash

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak interim coach, David Ocloo has named 20 players for Sunday's crucial game against AS Real Bamako in Accra, including Black Stars attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

The Ghanaian FA Cup champions were thrashed 3-0 in the first leg in Bamako and are looking to make amends at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The squad also includes experienced duo Gladson Awako and Samuel Inkoom as well as captain Fatawu Mohammed and his deputy Mohammed Alhassan.

Konadu Yiadom and Junior Kaaba, who both joined before the season began, are in, while Eric Ofori Antwi has been dropped.

The goalkeeper was in goal for the first leg. On Sunday, either Richard Attah or Richmond Ayi could take his place.

Below is the 20-man squad for the clash.

Afriyie Barnieh

Salifu Mohammed

Konadu Yiadom

Dennis Korsah

Seidu Suraj

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr

Gideon Asante

Samuel Inkoom

Gladson Awako

Robert Addo Sowah

Richard Attah

Richmond Ayi

Fatawu Mohammed

Rashid Okine

Caleb Amankwaa

Mohammed Alhassan

Kaaba Junior

Enock Asubonteng

Prince Nana Kwesi Darmang

Isaac Mensah

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
