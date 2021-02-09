CAF Confed Cup: Asante Kotoko’s opponent ES Setif to arrive on Friday

Algerian side ES Setif will arrive in Ghana on Friday 12 February, 2021 ahead of the first-leg CAF Confederation Cup play-offs against Asante Kotoko.

The game comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday 14 February’s 2021.



Asante Kotoko dropped out of the CAF Champions League to the Confederation Cup and will be hoping to secure qualification to the group stage with a win after the two legs.

CAF has appointed Tunisian referees Haythem Guirat. The experience FIFA referee will be assisted by Mohamed Bakir (Assistant I), Amine Barkallah (Assistant II), and Mohamed Yousri Bouali (Fourth Official).



Gamal Salem Embaia from Libya will serve as the Match Commissioner. Rachid Boukhalfa from Algeria is COVID-19 Officer.