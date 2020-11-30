CAF Confed Cup: AshGold to depart to Burkina Faso by road ahead of Salitas clash

The first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday

AshantiGold Sc will depart to Burkina Faso on Tuesday ahead of their second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round game.

The game comes off on Saturday 4 December 2020 in Ouagadougou.



The Miners will go by road to Burkina Faso for the reverse fixture later this weekend, Happy Sports has gathered.



AshantiGold SC will have to secure a good result away in order to enhance their chances of progressing to the next round of the competition.



FC Salitas are still in Ghana and will depart to Burkina Faso on Tuesday to prepare for the game on Saturday.