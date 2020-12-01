CAF Confed Cup: Nigerian referees to officiate Salitas-AshGold game

Nigerian referee, Abubakar Abdullahi has been appointed as centre referee for Ashanti Gold’s CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round 2nd leg tie against Salitas FC of Burkina Faso.
Referee Abdulahi will be assisted by countrymen Efosa Celestine Igudia (Assistant Referee I), Abdulmajeed Olaide (Assistant Referee II), and Joseph Odey Ogabor (Fourth Official).
Komlan Assogbavi from Togo will be the Match Commissioner, with Romaric Toe from Burkina Faso to serve as COVID-19 Officer.
The match comes off at the August 04 International stadium in Ouagadougou on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Ashanti Gold drew blank against the Ouagadougou based club in the 1st leg at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.
