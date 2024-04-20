CAF Confed Cup: We will surely get what we want against Zamalek - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito, is confident of his team's chances ahead of their game against Egyptian giants Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals.

Despite being labelled as underdogs, Dreams FC secured their place in the semifinals by eliminating Stade Malien with a 3-2 aggregate victory, showcasing their determination and quality on the continental stage.



They now face the formidable challenge of taking on Zamalek, a club renowned for its dominance in African football.



Zito has acknowledged the magnitude of the task ahead but remains undaunted, emphasizing that his team has the capability to achieve their objectives.



"It sounds frightening and so difficult but I can tell you it is not impossible," Zito affirmed, instilling belief in his squad ahead of the crucial encounter.

The coach called upon Dreams FC's supporters to rally behind the team as they prepare to face one of the continent's powerhouse clubs.



"They should not be worried. We know the quality of Zamalek but they should not also look down on Dreams FC. Nobody thought we would reach this stage. We need their support," Zito urged.



With the first leg set to take place in Cairo before the return fixture in Kumasi, Dreams FC aims to defy the odds and secure a spot in the Confederations Cup final.



As they embark on this historic journey, Zito and his players are determined to make their mark and showcase the potential of Ghanaian football on the continental stage.