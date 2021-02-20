CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko confirm 20-man squad for ES Setif return leg

Asante Kotoko SC players ready for action

Asante Kotoko has announced their 20-man squad for their trip to Algeria for their CAF Confederation Cup final qualifying round second leg tie.

Captain and goalkeeper Felix Annan has been included in the squad despite struggling for game time in recent matches since returning from injury.



The Porcupine Warriors face the daunting task of overturning a 2-1 deficit against ES Setif.



According to reports, Kotoko will fly out on a chartered flight on Friday so they will be able to undergo the requisite COVID-19 tests, 24 hours before the match.



The match will be played on Sunday at the Stade 8 Mai 1945.



Asante Kotoko squad:

Goalkeepers: Razak Abalora, Kwame Baah, Felix Annan.



Defenders: Christopher Nettey, Samuel Frimpong, Ibrahim Imoro, Ismail Ganiyu, Habib Mohammed, Yusif Mubarik, Wahab Adams, Andrews Appau.



Midfielders: Kwame Adom Frimpong, Emmanuel Sarkodie, Fabio Gama, Latif Anabila, Salifu Mudasiru.



Strikers: Kwame Opoku, Naby Laye Keita, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Godfred Asiamah.