CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko to face ES Sétif

Asante Kotoko SC

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have been handed a difficult draw against Algerian giants, ES Sétif in the preliminary round of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupines will compete in the CAF second-tier competition after missing out on the Champions League group stage slot to Sudanese giants, Al Hilal Omdurman.



The first of the match will be played on February, 14, 20201 while the return leg comes off a week after (February 21).



Asante Kotoko was eliminated from the CAF Champions League without playing the second leg of their game against Al Hilal Omdurman.

The game was called off as they failed to raise a 15- man team for the encounter. Subsequently, Al Hilal was declared as the winner of the tie.



