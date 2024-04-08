CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC boss Karim Zito confident ahead of Zamalek showdown

Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito remains defiant about his side's chances against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals.

The ambitious Ghanaian side have secured a historic semi-final berth after a remarkable 3-2 aggregate win over Stade Malien in the quarter-finals.



Dreams FC's 2-1 win in Bamako in the first leg all but completed the thrilling qualification after both teams shared the spoils 1-1 in the reverse fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.



The Malians gave Dreams an early scare after Yoro Mamadou Diaby shot the visitors into the lead on the 59th minute at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi.



However, midfielder Sylvester Simba eased the nerves of the home team when he levelled in the 70th minute to keep their fairytale in the Africa inter-club competition on course.

The Ghanaians have set up a mouth-watering semi-final showdown against Egyptian giants Zamalek and coach Karim Zito has vowed to prepare adequately to do the unthinkable.



Quizzed about the upcoming challenge against Zamalek, the veteran trainer said, "You made mention of sharks, do you go all out on sharks? he quizzed



"You have to plan well, so we are going to plan well to meet the sharks."



Dreams will travel to Cairo for the first leg on April 21 before hosting the White Knight at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi a week later.