CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC depart to leave Ghana on Thursday

Dreams FC will leave Ghana on Thursday

Ghanaian outfit Dreams FC will leave Ghana on Thursday for the second-leg of their crucial CAF Confederations cup game against Kallon FC in Liberia.

The Still Believe lads travel to Liberia with a 2-1 lead from the first leg and will be hoping to hold onto the advantage as they eye progress in the competition.



It is important to note that the return leg between the Sierra Leone outfit and Dreams FC will be played in a neutral venue.



The Ghana FA Cup holders will be hosted at the Samuel Kay Doe (SKD) Stadium in Liberia.

The game was scheduled to be played at the Southern Arena in Sierra Leone, but the venue was declared as unfit to host a game of such magnitude by the Confederations of African Football (CAF).



The return leg has been scheduled for Saturday, September 30 with kick-off at 16:00GMT.



Dreams FC eliminated Guinean outfit Milo FC to set up Kallon FC tie in the second round of the Confederations Cup qualifications.