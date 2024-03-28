CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC star John Antwi targets semi-finals ahead of Stade Malien showdown

Dreams FC striker John Antwi

As Dreams FC prepare for a crucial showdown against Stade Malien in the CAF Confederation Cup, star striker John Antwi has his sights set firmly on securing a spot in the semifinals.

Dreams FC's journey in the competition has defied expectations, with their remarkable performance earning them a place among the continent's elite clubs.



Antwi, a key figure in the team's success, acknowledges the scepticism surrounding their capabilities but remains determined to exceed expectations.



"Of course, coming this far, I know a lot of Ghanaians didn’t expect us to do this well," he remarked to 3Sports.



"We have done well to come this far but then going forward with our coach Karim Zito, who has a lot of experience and everybody on board, I think we can be able to go to the semi-final."

Antwi's optimism is shared by his teammates and coaching staff, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the team is primed for success.



With the first leg of the clash set to take place in Mali on Sunday, Dreams FC are gearing up for a tough challenge but remains undeterred in their pursuit of victory.



As the anticipation builds ahead of the encounter, Dreams FC fans are rallying behind their team, buoyed by the prospect of witnessing history in the making.



With their eyes firmly set on the prize, Dreams FC are ready to leave it all on the field as they strive to secure a coveted spot in the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup.