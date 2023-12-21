CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC take control of Group C after thrashing Academica 4-0

Dreams on Wednesday, December 20, played host to the side from Angola in Round 4 of the group stage

Dreams Football Club have climbed to the summit of the Group C standings of the CAF Confederation Cup following a massive 4-0 victory over Academica.

The Ghanaian side on Wednesday, December 20, played host to the side from Angola in Round 4 of the group stages.



In a game played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Dreams FC scored the first of four goals in the 35th minute thanks to a strike from attacker Agyenim Boateng Mensah.



That goal separated the two teams at halftime as the visitors aimed for an improved performance to stage a comeback in the second half.

Unfortunately, for Academica, it was not meant to be a good day.



An own goal from Saome Sukuakueche plus goals from Aziz Issah and Tamko Nuhu propelled Dreams Football Club to cruise to a heavy 4-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Courtesy of the big win, Dreams FC are now top of the Group C standings of the CAF Confederation Cup with 9 points from four games.