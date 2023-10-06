CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC to face Rivers United, Club Africain and Academica do Lobito in Group C

Dreams FC

Dreams FC have been handed a tricky group in the CAF Confederation Cup following a draw ceremony today, October 6, 2023, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Ghana FA Cup holders enter the competition for the very first time in history after eliminating teams from Guinea and Sierra Leone.



The draw ceremony took place at the studios of Supersport TV in the South African capital.



Dreams were placed in Group C of the draw, and joining are Tunisian giants Club Africain, former Nigerian champions Rivers United, and fellow debutants Academica do Lobito of Angola.



The 16 winners of the second round of qualifying rounds were drawn into four groups of four. The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarter-final stage.



The group phase of the Confederation Cup will begin on Sunday, November 26, 2023, through to March 3, 2024.

GROUP A. Al Hilal Benghazi SuperSport United Future FC USM Alger



GROUP B. Abu Salim SC Academie SOAR Sagrada Espéranca Zamalek SC



GROUP C. Academica do Lobito Dreams FC Club Africain Rivers United



GROUP D. Sekhukhune United Stade Malien Diables Noirs RS Berkane