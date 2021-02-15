CAF Confederation Cup: ES Setif coach Nabil Kouki praises players after beating Asante Kotoko

ES Sétif head coach Nabil Kouki has lauded the performance of his players following their 2-1 win over Asante Kotoko in the CAF Confederation Cup final qualifying round first leg on Sunday.

Kwame Opoku opened the scoring for the Porcupine Warriors in the play-off fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium but an Amoura Mohammed effort and a Kendouci Mohammed strike turned things around for the visitors.



Setif head into the second leg with a huge advantage and a win or draw will take them to the group stages of the competition.



"For starters, well done to the players for their efforts. They were focused on coming back with the win and they did it."

"However, this result does not mean we’re qualified yet, but it will help us in the return leg," he told DZ Foot



ES Setif will host Asante Kotoko at the May 8, 1945 Stadium in Setif on Sunday February 25.