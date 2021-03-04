CAF Confederation Cup: ES Setif to host Orlando Pirates in Accra

Accra Sports Stadium

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has settled on the Accra Sports Stadium as the venue to host the Total CAF Confederation Cup game between Algerian side ES Setif and Orlando Pirates from South Africa.

The game which was initially scheduled for Setif on Wednesday, March 10, had been moved to Accra due to the Algerian government's suspension of all sea and air travels between it and some African countries including South Africa.



As a result, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was called upon for Accra to host the match.



According to the GFA, all stakeholders have been informed and were ready and eager to extend the usual Ghanaian hospitality to the participating clubs.

Setif would be making their second trip to Accra in three weeks following last month’s contest against Ghana’s Asante Kotoko.



The GFA said it was working closely with the Government’s COVID-19 response team to ensure that officials and players of both clubs go through the necessary COVID-19 protocols during their stay in Ghana.



It added that, on the commercial front, this would be a great opportunity for hotels, marketing companies, production houses, and television channels to get business from both clubs and the Africa football governing body.