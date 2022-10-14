0
CAF Confederation Cup: Eric Bekoe warns Hearts of Oak ahead of Bamako clash

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has warned Accra Hearts of Oak to avoid complacency in their CAF Confederation Cup return fixture this weekend against AS Real Bamako

Hearts of Oak suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to the Malian side in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Phobians will be looking to overturn the tie when they host AS Real Bamako in the return fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Sharing his thoughts on Happy FM’s Wamputu Sports program with regards to what the former Ghana Premier Champions need to do to be able to defeat the Malians in the return fixture, Eric Bekoe said,

“The players of Hearts should psych their minds and have a winning mentality going into this game.

“If they are to have this winning mentality, I know they can overturn this tie but complacency would be the killer if they are not well concentrated.

“If they should score the first goal and the fans start hailing and it gets into their head and become complacent, they would receive the shock of their lives”.

He further urged the fans to come out in their numbers to support the team in other for the team to redeem the image of the country and progress to the other round.

“The players need to bring out their all and fight like there is no tomorrow.

“They need to have that mentality and the fans need to come to support them,” he added.

