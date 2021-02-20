CAF Confederation Cup: Kotoko struggling to finance trip to Algeria – Reports

Kotoko are yet to leave Ghana for Algeria

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko had not been able to fly out of Accra to Algiers as at Friday night because the team was struggling to raise funds for the trip to the North African country, according to Citi Sports.

Kotoko’s 22-man contingent plus technical team and officials were billed to leave the shores of the West African nation to attempt to snatch qualification from the jaws of elimination after losing the first leg 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to updates shared by renowned sports broadcast journalists Fentuo Tahiru on the Sports Panorama Show on Accra-based Citi FM on Friday evening the Kotoko management team headed by Nana Yaw Amponsah resolved to using the Ghana Air Force chartered flight from Accra to Algiers after initially failing to raise USD250,000 to fund the trip for the reverse fixture of the Confederation Cup tie.



The details claimed that the total expenditure for the trip stood at USD110,000 (including accommodation and other expenditure) going by the Ghana Air Force chartered flight but the management had failed to raise the funding for the trip leaving players and technical team already frustrated.

Details further claim that some board members who were contacted to offer financial support for the trip have all showed unwillingness to inject funds into the project basically because the CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah had previously stated that he had raised over USD1,000,000 to finance the activities of the club during their participation in both domestic and continental competition.



Meanwhile the team is also yet to undergone the mandatory COVID-19 test and make the results available to the Confederation of African Football to pave the way for the game to go ahead.



Kotoko dropped to the CAF Confederation Cup after failing to progress to the next stage of the CAF Champions League having failed to honour the return leg of their game against Sudanese giants Al Hilal after failing to raise a team for the match due to COVID-19 positive test.