CAF Confederation Cup: Watch highlights of Dreams FC's goalless draw against Zamalek in Cairo

Dreams FC put up a spirited performance on Sunday, April 21 to secure a point against Egyptian giants Zamalek in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup semifinal tie in Cairo.

The visitors frustrated the Egyptian giants, leaving the Cairo International Stadium with a result they can be proud of.



A Ghanasoccernet.com report said the team braved the intimidating atmosphere created by the Zamalek fans to get the result.



In a defensive masterclass, Dreams FC limited Zamalek to just six shots on target out of their 25 goal attempts, highlighting their resilience and determination.



Notably, Zamalek's late surge was thwarted by a series of blocks and a stroke of luck as they hit the post during a goal-mouth scramble, a Soccer Net report said.



Although Dreams FC created few scoring opportunities, their defensive solidity was complemented by a crucial long-range free kick from Abdul Aziz Issah, which represented their sole shot on target.

The jubilant scenes at full-time reflected Dreams FC's satisfaction with their performance, as players celebrated with each other and their supporters in the stadium, the report added.



The reverse leg of the fixture will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium.



A victory in Kumasi would be a remarkable achievement for the club, particularly considering it would mark their debut appearance in the final of the CAF Confederation Cup.



Watch highlights of the game below:



