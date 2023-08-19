CAF Confederation Cup: We are very ready for Milo FC – Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Karim Zito, Dreams FC coach

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito says he is confident his players will get a good result over Milo FC De Kanka on Saturday, August 19.

The gaffer will be in the dugout when the 'Still Believe' lads debut in the CAF Confederation Cup competition.



Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Coach Abdul Karim Zito said his players are motivated and in high spirits ahead of the game against Milo FC De Kanka.



“I have been before as a player in 1981. Here I am in Guinea today as a coach and not a player to play against Milo FC. We are ready for them.

“The spirit in the camp is very high because we are all debutants. The boys are motivated that for the first time, they are going to play in Africa. So we are ready. We are very ready for them,” Coach Abdul Karim Zito said.



The CAF Confederation Cup first leg tie between Milo FC De Kanka and Dreams FC will kick off at 16:00gmt.