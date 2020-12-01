CAF Confederation Cup: We can still qualify in the second leg - AshGold captain Amos Addai

Ashanti Gold captain, Amos Addai

Ashanti Gold SC captain, Amos Addai, has said that his side still has a chance of progressing to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup after being held to a goalless draw by Burkinabe side Salitas FC.

The first leg encounter came off at the Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi on Sunday, November, 29 with AshGold failing to utilize the home advantage in this crucial fixture.



According to Amos Addai, it was disappointing that his side was unable to score at home in the first leg but is confident that they can win the reverse fixture.



Speaking ahead of the game in Ouagadougou later this week, he said, “We can also do something away at Salitas. It will depend on our determination and work hard. We must try and score a goal over there. The game is still open since we didn’t concede at home."



“Heading into the game we were worried about our defense but we didn’t concede and our attack couldn’t score but we are going to work hard in the second leg”.

“It’s going to be a do and die affair in the second leg and we are confident on securing qualification in the second leg”, he told Happy Sports.



Meanwhile, FC Salitas midfielder Nertey Polo said the team had targeted to secure early qualification in the first leg here in Ghana and they are going to eliminate Ashanti Gold in the second leg.



“Even before we left Burkina Faso, our target was to qualify in the first leg, so wanted to get a good result here in Ghana before the second leg”.



“We are not worried about the results in the first leg. AshGold has a good team but we are going to beat them and qualify to the next round.”