CAF Confederations Cup: Dreams FC eliminate Stade Malien to secure historic semi-final berth

Dreams FC players celebrating their goal

Dream FC have progressed to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup after eliminating Stade Malien.

The Ghanaian side secured the historic qualification after winning 3-2 on aggregate to edge out their Malian opponent.



After winning 2-1 in the first leg a week ago, the Still Beleive side ground out a 1-1 scoreline at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, April 7, 2024, to book their semi-final spot.



The second leg got off to a flat start as no side could break the deadlock in the first half.



Back after recess, the visitors shot themselves in front in the 59th minute through Yoro Diaby.



Dream FC had to fight back to restore their advantage on aggregate as Sylvester Simba drew them level in the game in the 70th minute.



The Green and Black managed the result as a draw was enough to see them through the tie.

They have now become the first Ghanaian side to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition since CAF changed the format in 2017.



They are also a few spet away from becoming the first Ghanaian side to qualify for the final on their debut season since Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in 2004.



They have also extended their unbeaten home streak to four in the Confederations Cup this season with three wins and a draw.



They have conceded two goals while scoring eight in the process.



Dreams FC will face the winner between Zamalek and Future FC in the semi-finals.



EE/NOQ