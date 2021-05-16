CAF Executive Committee media statement

CAF executives in the photograph with Rwanda's president

The Executive Committee meeting, chaired by the CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, took key decisions on competitions, chairpersons and deputy chairs of CAF standing committees in Kigali, Rwanda today.

The Executive Committee (EXCO) also reaffirmed their commitment to good governance, development of football infrastructure and professionalization of refereeing in Africa.



The meeting was joined by HE Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda and Minister of Sports, Ms Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju. HE. Paul Kagame delivered a welcoming address to CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, where he emphasized the relationship between football and development in Africa.



The meeting acknowledged the work that has been done in laying a solid foundation for the CAF-FIFA Pan-African Schools Football Championship and the implementation of the training program aimed at strengthening the professionalization of refereeing in Africa.



The General Secretary Mr Véron Mosengo-Omba informed the CAF Executive Committee about the interim Audit Report from PWC which was commissioned upon the arrival into the office of the new President Dr Patrice Motsepe and the General Secretary.



In particular, the report found that there are potential irregularities and non-compliance with governance, auditing and ethical procedures in relation to the procurement of services and the conclusion of agreements.



President Patrice Motsepe and the General Secretary expressed their commitment to take appropriate action when the final PWC auditing Report is submitted, to ensure that there is adherence to global best practices in relation to auditing, governance, procurement and tender processes.

CAF-FIFA Pan-African Schools Football Championship



The President of CAF informed the Executive Committee of the decision of the Motsepe Foundation to donate USD 10 million to CAF to finance the CAF-Pan-African Schools Football Championship.



The Committee approved the CAF-Pan-African Schools Football Championship as part of the CAF competitions.



Infrastructure development



The Committee took note, on the basis of a documented presentation, of the state of football infrastructure in the continent and took stock of the needs. The presentation proposed a plan to finance the necessary improvements to the tune of $ 1 billion, which will need to be carefully considered.



Professionalization of match officials in Africa

The EXCO has been informed of the implementation of the training program for an elite body of referees within CAF. This program is as a result of about USD 1 million per year collaboration agreement signed with FIFA. It aims to contract referees who will be paid, monitored and trained by FIFA / CAF technical and physical instructors.



Competitions and other decisions of the Executive Committee



CAF Executive committee approved the host countries for the following competitions :



TOTAL CAF Champions League 2020/2021: MoroccoTOTAL CAF Confederation Cup 2020/2021: BeninTOTAL CAF Women Champions League 2021: EgyptTOTAL CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations 2023: EgyptTOTAL CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations 2023: AlgeriaBeach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2022: MozambiqueThe Executive Committee also approved the decisions of the Emergency Committee relating to the postponement of the African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™ which were supposed to be played in June 2021.



The qualifiers will now take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022.