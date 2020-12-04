CAF Inter-club competition: Asante Kotoko, AshGold eye qualification in second leg

Asante Kotoko SC

Ghana’s representatives in the Africa club competition, Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold will be in action over the weekend as they seek to book a place in the next round of the competition.

Asante Kotoko held Mauritanian side FC Nouadibou to a 1-1 draw away in the first leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary round.



The Porcupine Warriors scored first in the game through Osman Ibrahim and the home side got the equalizer through a "dubious" penalty awarded by the referee.



Ashanti Gold, on the other hand, failed to score against Burkinabe side Salitas in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.



The two sides have been preparing ahead of the reverse fixture with Asante Kotoko hosting FC Nouadibou on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Accra Sports Stadium whilst AshGold play away to Salitas on Sunday 6 December 2020 in Ouagadougou.

“We can also do something away at Salitas. It will depend on our determination and work hard. We must try and score a goal over there. The game is still open since we didn’t concede at home.", Ashanti Gold captain, Amos Addai said in an interview.



“Heading into the game we were worried about our defense but we didn’t concede and our attack couldn’t score but we are going to work hard in the second leg”.



“It’s going to be a do and die affair in the second leg and we are confident on securing qualification in the second leg”, he added.