CAF Official dismisses Issah Hayatou death reports

Issa Hayatou

An official of the Confederation of African Football, Kofi Addae has dismissed reports that former president of the continent’s football governing body, Issa Hayatou has died.

Some traditional and social media reports on Friday, March 1, 2024, indicated that Mr Hayatou had died at the age of 77.



However, reacting to the news in an X post sighted by GhanaWeb, Kofi Addae stated that a son of the former president had personally confirmed that his father is alive and is currently in Paris.



“Reports on the demise of former @CAF_Online President Issa Hayatou is NOT TRUE. According to one of his sons, the 77-year-old is currently in Paris, France,” he wrote.



Born on August 9, 1946, Issa Hayatou served as CAF president between 1988 and 2017.

The Cameroonian in served as interim president of FIFA until February 26, 2016 following the banning of former FIFA President Sepp Blatter.



He had contested the 2002 FIFA presidential election and lost to Sep Blatter.





Reports on the demise of former @CAF_Online President Issa Hayatou is NOT TRUE. According to one of his sons, the 77-year old is currently in Paris, France. Hayatou led @CAF_Online from 1988-2017. pic.twitter.com/RYPnAFHoK6 — Kofi (@KofiAdae) March 1, 2024

GA