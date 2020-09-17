Sports News

CAF President congratulates President Akufo-Addo on ECOWAS appointment

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad has extended his congratulations to H.E. Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, on his appointment as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This was contained in a letter addressed to the President and dated, September, 14, 2020.



“It is my pleasure to extend my congratulations to you on your appointment as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



On behalf of the Executive Committee of CAF and personally, I wish you every success in your endeavors. I am certain that during your Chairmanship, ECOWAS will maintain and accelerate its constructive and sympathetic contribution to African football.

As you embark upon your new responsibilities, I wish to assure you and the people of West Africa of CAF’s continued support and friendship. I am certain that during your presidency, ECOWAS will maintain and accelerate its constructive contribution to African football. Kindly accept, Mr. President, once again my warm congratulations on your appointment and my best wishes as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high office” the letter read.



President Nana Adoo-Dankwa Akufo Addo was on Monday, September 8, 2020 elected as the new Chairman of ECOWAS at the 57th ECOWAS Summit, held in Niamey, Niger. He replaces Nigerien President, Muhamadou Issoufour who steered the activity of the Authority for a year.

