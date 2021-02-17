CAF U20 Cup of Nations: Tanzania coach lauds Ghana's performance

Tanzania lost their 1st game against Ghana

Coach of Tanzania's U-20 team, Jamhuri Mussa Kihwelo has lauded the Black Satellites of Ghana after putting up a magnificent performance against his side in the opening Group C game.

Despite suffering a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of the West Africans, Mussa Kihwelo is impressed with the display of his players insisting lessons have been learnt from the defeat.



"I congratulate Ghana for winning this game, but I am happy with the performance of my players. We're here for the first time but will learn lessons from every game," he said after the game.



A Precious Boah brace, Issaku Fatawu’s sensational strike and Schalke forward Josepho Barnes flicking goal was all that Ghana needed to beat Tanzania 4-0 in their opening group C game.

Tanzania had their best moments but Dan Lad Ibrahim made two brilliant saves in the 70th minute to deny them a consolation.



Ghana are chasing a fourth U-20 title in Mauritania, and will next face Morocco on Friday.