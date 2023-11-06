CAF, Wakaso, other footballers celebrate Abedi Pele on his 59th birthday

Abedi Ayew Pele

The Confederation of African Football [CAF] joined some players and fans in celebrating Ghanaian football icon, Abedi Pele on his birthday on November 5, 2023.

Abedi Pele who was born on November 5, 1964, turned 59 years old on his birthday on Sunday.



The former Marseille player is regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time as he chalked many successes in his career.



He scored 19 goals and won the AFCON title with the Black Stars in the year 1982 and led Ghana to finish 2nd at the 1992 AFCON.



The three-time African Player of the Year and BBC African Footballer of the Year won the UEFA Champions League, and Ligue 1 twice with Olympique Marseille.



To celebrate his birthday, CAF stated, "Happy birthday to the Ghanaian legend Abédi Pelé!" who participated in 5 AFCON, won 1 and was a top scorer.



Some players like Mubarak Wakaso and fans also remembered the Maestro on his birthday.

Read some of the birthday wishes to Abedi Pele below





#ThisDayInHistory November 5



On this day in 1964, Ghanian ???????? football legend Abedi "Pele" Ayew was born in Kibi, Accra.



Regarded as one of the greatest African footballers of all time, he was given the nickname "Pelé" due to his ability in football, pic.twitter.com/Mwzcyivzk9 — POWER OF AFRICA ® (@Powerofafrica_) November 5, 2023

