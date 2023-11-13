CAF Women’s CL: Ampem Darkoa Ladies book semis slot after 3-1 win over Huracanes FC

Ampem Darkoa Ladies | File photo

Ghanaian side, Ampem Darkoa Ladies have qualified for the knockout stage of the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Champions of the Ghana Women’s Premier League on Sunday evening cruised past Huracanes FC in the final Group B game of the CAF tournament being staged in Ivory Coast.



In the game, Ampem Darkoa Ladies had a narrow lead at the end of the first half thanks to a free-kick beautifully converted by leading markswoman Tracey Twum.



Later in the 72nd minute of the second half, the forward scored again to get a brace against Huracanes FC.

Thanks to another goal from Gnabegkan Nyayimaya in the 88th minute, a late equaliser from Huracanes FC only served as a consolation for the side as Ampem Darkoa Ladies secured a 3-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



The victory sends the Ghanaian champions to the knockout stage of the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League.