CAF appoints Egyptian referee for Angola-Ghana second leg

Egyptian referee Mohamed Maarouf Eid Mansour

Egyptian referee Mohamed Maarouf Eid Mansour has been appointed to handle Angola-Ghana reverse fixture of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

The 37-year-old will be assisted by Ahmed Tawfik Teleb Ali and Hany Abdelfatah Mahmoud Elsnadidy whiles Mohamed Adel Elsaid Hussein takes the fourth official role.



The match commissioner for the match comes from Namibia, Johannes Jakob Vries while the referee's assessor is Celestin Ntagungira from Rwanda.



The Palancas Negras of Angola will play host to the Black Stars in matchday four of the AFCON qualifiers on Monday.

The much-anticipated clash has been scheduled for 5 pm at the November 11 Stadium in Luanda.



The Black Stars will secure qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Ivory Coast if they beat Angola in Luanda.



Ghana sit top of Group E with seven points after three games, three points clear off second-place Angola while Central African Republic sit third with four points.