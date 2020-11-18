CAF appoints Malian referee to handle FC Nouadhibou/Asante Kotoko clash

File Photo: Confederation of African Football (CAF)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Malian Gaousou Kane to handle the match involving Asante Kotoko and FC Nouadhibou in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League preliminary round.

The Porcupine Warriors would travel to Mauritania for the first leg tie scheduled for Friday, November 27, 2020.



Kane would be assisted by his compatriots Baba Yomboliba and Amadou Belly Gisse Amadou on the lines.

Boubou Traore would be the fourth Official with Aboulikaecem Abdellah from Morocco as the Match Commissioner.



The game is expected to be played at Stade de Municipal de Nouadhibou.