CAF appoints Rwandan Referee for Kotoko, Hilal game

Kotoko will play Al Hilal on Wednesday

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has appointed Rwandan referee Louis Hakizmana to officiate the Total CAF Champions League clash between Sudanese giants El Hilal and Ghana’s Asante Kotoko.

The 42-year-old would be assisted by fellow nationals, Theogene Ndagijimana (Assistant I), Raymond Nonati Nonati Bwiliza (Assistant II) and Abdoul Karim Twagirimukiza (Fourth Official).



Amir Abdi Hassan from Somalia would serve as the Match Commissioner. While Zuheir Meki El Sayed serves as COVID-19 officer.

The Porcupine Warriors lost the first leg 1-0 in Accra two weeks ago and hope to reverse the scoreline to make the group stage of the 2020/21 Total CAF Champions League.



The game is scheduled for the El Hilal Stadium in Omdurman on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 15:00.