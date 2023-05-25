CAF appoints referee Patrice Milazar to officiate Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against Madagascar in June

Patrice Milazar

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Mauritius referee Patrice Milazar to officiate the encounter between Madagascar and Ghana in June.

The Black Stars will face off with their counterpart from Madagascar next month in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



In a communique from the Ghana FA, it says referee Patrice Milazar will be assisted by compatriots Ram Babajee (Assistant I), Jean Marc Jeff Pithia (Assistant II) and Ahmad Imtehaz Heeralall (Fourth Official).



Sinon Philip Georges from Seychelles is the Match Commissioner. Rwanda’s Hudu Munyemana is the Referee Assessor with Helly Zafinimanga from Madagascar to work as Pre-match Ceremony Coordinator.

The match between Madagascar and Ghana is scheduled to be played at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, 2023.



The game will kick off at 17:00gmt.



A win for the Black Stars is likely to secure qualification for Ghana to the 2023 AFCON set to be staged in Ivory Coast.