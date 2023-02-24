CAF approves Baba Yara stadium to host Ghana-Angola tie

Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The Confederation of Africa Football(CAF) has approved Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the Black Stars' game against Angola.

The venue will host the first leg of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday, March 23, 2023.



This will be the second time the venue will host Black Stars match after renovation after hosting Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.



The reserve fixture is four days later in Luanda.



The Black Stars and Angola are on the same points in the group, 4 points each, after two games.



Ghana began their qualifiers win a 3-0 win over Madagascar before a 1-1 draw against Central African Republic.



EE/KPE