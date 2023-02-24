0
Menu
Sports

CAF approves Baba Yara stadium to host Ghana-Angola tie

Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Confederation of Africa Football(CAF) has approved Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the Black Stars' game against Angola.

The venue will host the first leg of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

This will be the second time the venue will host Black Stars match after renovation after hosting Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The reserve fixture is four days later in Luanda.

The Black Stars and Angola are on the same points in the group, 4 points each, after two games.

Ghana began their qualifiers win a 3-0 win over Madagascar before a 1-1 draw against Central African Republic.

Watch the latest videos on Christian Atsu below









EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Related Articles: