CAF boss Dr Patrice Motsepe donates $500,000 to Catholic Church and Muslim Faith in Ivory Coast

The donation was made on behalf of the Motsepe Foundation

Dr Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), recently donated $500,000 to the Catholic Church and the Muslim faith in Ivory Coast.

This gesture of goodwill comes at a time when the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 is being held in the country



The donation was made on behalf of the Motsepe Foundation and is intended to support the religious and spiritual work of the church and mosque in Ivory Coast and across the African continent.



During his visit, Dr. Motsepe met with the Cardinal of the Ivory Coast Catholic Church, His Eminence Cardinal Jean-Pierre Kutwa, and donated $250,000 to the Catholic Church in Ivory Coast.



He also met with His Eminence Cheikhoul Aima Ousmane Diakite, President of the Superior Council of Imams, Mosques and Islamic Affairs of Ivory Coast, and donated $250,000 to the Muslim faith in Ivory Coast.

In a statement, Dr Motsepe expressed his gratitude to the Catholic Church and the Muslim faith for their important religious and spiritual work among the people of Ivory Coast and beyond. He highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration between different racial, ethnic, and religious groups, and reiterated the Motsepe Foundation's commitment to supporting religious and faith-based organizations across Africa and the world.



This is not the first time that Dr. Motsepe has made donations to religious institutions in Africa. During the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2022, he made similar donations to the Catholic Church and Muslim faith in Cameroon.



Accompanying Dr. Motsepe on his visit were his wife, Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, CEO and Co-Founder of the Motsepe Foundation, as well as some CAF Vice Presidents and the General Secretary.