Sports News

CAF celebrates deadly striker Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has celebrated Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan for his goal-scoring prowess at the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

The 34-year-old is the highest African scorer in the in history of the FIFA World Cup with six goals.



Asamoah Gyan played in three FIFA World Cup tournaments from 2006, 2010 and 2014 to set this record which was previously held by Cameroonian legend Roger Millar.



On the continent's flagship tournament, being the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Asamoah Gyan has scored eight goals.



The former Sunderland striker played in two AFCON finals with Black Stars in 2010 and 2015 losing to Egypt and Cote D'Ivoire respectively.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has celebrated Gyan on its official Twitter account as the iconic figure on its ‘Wednesday Wizards’ by sharing a video of all his goals in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Watch the goals below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.