CAF celebrates ex-Ghana star Sammy Kuffour on his 44th birthday

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has wished former Black Stars and Bayern Munich legend Samuel Kuffour as the ex-footballer turns 44 today September, 3.

Known for his great physical power, he is best remembered for his time with Bayern Munich, whom he represented for over a decade, winning a total of 14 honours, and playing in nearly 250 official matches.



He featured in five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments with the Black Stars



Kuffour was also part of the historic Ghana squad that played at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.



The former King Faisal Babes player played for the various junior national teams of Ghana before moving to Europe to continue his career.

A message from CAF to celebrate the former Ghana International read: "Enjoy your day, big Sammy!"





???????? Happy birthday to former Ghana star, Samuel Kuffor! ????????



Enjoy your day, big Sammy! ???? pic.twitter.com/rNvTkJHLTF — CAF (@CAF_Online) September 3, 2020

