CAF clears two persons to contest Presidency; Ahmad, Motsepe not included

Ahmad has led the Confederation of African Football since 2017

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has ruled that just two of the five candidates for March's presidential elections are eligible so far - with President Ahmad not among them.

The Malagasy has been 'declared ineligible' given his five-year Fifa ban, although his camp have slim hopes an ongoing appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) could change this.



Both former Ivory Coast football federation president Jacques Anouma and current Senegal FA president Augustin Senghor have been authorised to contest the March elections in Morocco.



Further checks are required before either Mauritania FA president Ahmed Yahya and Patrice Motsepe, the South African who owns Mamelodi Sundowns, can be added to the list of candidates.

"The committee considered that further checks are necessary before a final decision," a Caf statement said. "To this end, a hearing of these candidates will be organised in Cairo on 28 January."



The elections to determine who will lead Caf into the future are set to be held on 12 March in the Moroccan capital Rabat.