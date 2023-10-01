CAF competition progress: Kotoko congratulates Medeama and Dreams FC

Logo of Asante Kotoko

In a gracious display of sportsmanship, Asante Kotoko has extended hearty congratulations to both Medeama and Dreams FC for their remarkable achievement in advancing to the group stage of the prestigious CAF Competitions.

The Porcupine Warriors took to their official social media platforms to post "You believed and never gave up like Warriors do. From all of us at Asante Kotoko, we say a big congratulations for making it to the group stages of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup. You have our support,"



Medeama broke an eleven-year Champions League group stage progression jinx while Dreams FC broke a five-year Confederation Cup group stage progression curse.



The Yellow and Mauve outfit represented Ghana in the preliminary round of the CAF Inter-club competition after winning the Premier League at the end of last season.



In the final playoff tie of the preliminary rounds, Medeama SC locked horns with Horoya AC.



Today in Conakry, Medeama SC lost 2-1 to Horoya AC but even that could not stop the Ghanaians from qualifying for the group stages of the CAF Champions League.



A 3-1 first-leg advantage over Horoya AC means that Medeama SC advances in the competition with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Dreams Football Club on the other hand brushed aside Kallon FC to reach the CAF Confederation Cup group stages.



After lifting the MTN FA Cup title last season, the Dawu-based club earned the right to represent Ghana in Africa.



In the last few weeks, the club has been engaged in a number of games in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup in a bid to reach the group stages.



Last weekend, Dreams FC hosted Kallon FC at the Accra Sports Stadium in a first-leg encounter of the final playoff tie.



At the end of an exciting contest, the Ghanaian club secured a 2-1 hard-fought win.



Today, Dreams FC played away from home against Kallon FC and fought hard to hold the opponent to a 1-1 draw.