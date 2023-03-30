0
Menu
Sports

CAF confirms new date for 2023 AFCON

2023 AFCON W0OWAAMkfO1 Ivory Coast will host the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Confederation of African Football [CAF] have confirmed a new date for the the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament which will be hosted in Ivory Coast is expected to commence on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

The one-month tournament will end on 11 February 2024 when the winner of the tournament is crowned.

The tournament was earlier scheduled for June and July 2023 to synch with the European off-season window.

However, due to weather concerns in the host country, CAF have decided to move the tournament to January-February 2024.

Senegal won the last edition of the AFCON when they defeated Egypt to win the title.

The 34th edition of the biennial tournament will mark 42 years since four-time champions Ghana annexed the title.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha